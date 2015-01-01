SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barbosa L, Asfora G, Moura M. SMAD Rev. Eletr. Salud Ment. Alcool. Drog. 2020; 16: 1-8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Universidade de São Paulo. Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirão Preto)

DOI

10.11606/issn.1806-6976.smad.2020.155334

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to identify the frequency of anxiety, depression and use of psychoactive substances in university students.

METHOD: cross-sectional study. Data were collected using the anxiety and depression hospital scale and questions on the use of psychoactive substances.

RESULTS: students from the first to the six terms of a private college specialized in health care in the northeastern region in Brazil were interviewed. A sociodemographic questionnaire was used to characterize the population and the use of psychoactive substances, in addition to the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale. One hundred and sixteen students participated, and 51.72 % reported using some psychoactive substance, especially alcohol. Anxiety symptoms were present in 28.45% of the participants and depression in 16.38%.

CONCLUSION: the study showed data that were in agreement with those in other studies on this type of population, identifying a higher frequency of substance use by students with anxiety symptoms.
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print