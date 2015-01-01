Abstract

Baclofen (Lioresal) is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid and is used in both adults and children mainly for symptomatic treatment of muscle spasticity. It is absorbed completely from the gastrointestinal tract, metabolized minimally in the liver and is excreted almost unchanged by the kidneys. Being lipophilic it can cross the blood-brain barrier easily. Baclofen overdose can result in life threatening complications such as respiratory failure, metabolic encephalopathy, seizures, deep coma and autonomic instability leading to hypertension and bradycardia.1-5 The literature on oral baclofen overdose in young children is very sparse. Here we report a 2-year-old-girl who was found by her parents after an accidental ingestion of her father's baclofen. The child presented with respiratory failure, coma, hypotonia and bradycardia. The patient was managed conservatively; mechanically ventilated for 16 hours and was discharged home after 48 hours with no sequelae.

Language: en