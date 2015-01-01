Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression is a common psychiatric complaint of women following delivery and a multitude of psychosocial, maternal, newborn and husband-related factors were contributing to it. This condition has a detrimental impact on the mother-infant caregiving relationship and hastens the infant's cognitive, emotional and social development. However, a shortage of empirical evidence existed especially in developing countries including Ethiopia. Therefore, we implemented this study to determine the magnitude of postpartum depression and its correlates.



Methods: A cross-sectional survey was implemented on 378 postnatal women in the maternal and child health clinic of Dessie health centers within 4 weeks of their delivery. Postpartum depression was assessed using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS). Intimate partner violence was operationalized as a psychological, physical and sexual abusive action imposed on women by their associates. We estimated the crude and adjusted odds ratio with its 95% CI using binary logistic regression to know the association and statistical significance was declared using a p-value < 0.05.



Results: More than one-fourth, 102 (27%) (95% CI 22.5, 31.5) of participants were obtained to have postpartum depression. Being single from socio-demographic variables (AOR = 4.9, 95% CI 1.27, 16.74), dissatisfaction with child gender (AOR = 3.1, 95% CI 1.62, 6.69), unplanned pregnancy (AOR = 2.5, 95% CI 1.76, 7.23) and depression during current pregnancy (AOR = 3.2, 95% CI 2.81, 8.91) from pregnancy and newborn-related variables, intimate partner violence; psychological (AOR = 6.5, 95% CI 1.98, 15.85), sexual and physical violence (AOR = 3.46, 95%CI 2.34, 18.55), current husbands alcoholism (AOR = 2.2, 95% CI 1.48, 5.34) from husband/partner-related variables and current substance use (AOR = 1.8, 95% CI 1.16, 3.75) were found to have a statistically significant association with postpartum depression.



Conclusion: More than one-fourth of the interviewed women (27%) were found to have postpartum depression. Being single from socio-demographic variables, dissatisfaction with child gender, unplanned pregnancy, and depression during current pregnancy from pregnancy and newborn-related variables, intimate partner violence, and current husband's alcoholism from husband/partner-related variables and current substance use were the related factors. This suggests the need for integrating postpartum depression services into the existing postnatal maternal and child health services and basing intervention geared primarily to the mentioned factors above.

