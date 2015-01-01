Abstract

Women who have experienced childhood trauma (CT) are at increased risk for depression during pregnancy and postpartum, pregnancy complications, and adverse child outcomes. There are effective psychotherapeutic interventions to treat depression during pregnancy and postpartum, yet there is a paucity of literature on the impact of CT on treatment outcomes. This review aims to determine whether and how maternal CT history affects the outcomes of psychological interventions for depression during pregnancy and postpartum. PubMed, PsycINFO, and Cochrane Library searches were conducted to identify papers on psychological interventions designed to treat depression during pregnancy and postpartum in women with CT. Seven manuscripts, describing six studies, met the inclusion criteria (N = 1234). Three studies utilized core principles of interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT). Two studies investigated interventions based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). One study was based on a psychoeducation component.



RESULTS suggest that IPT-based interventions are beneficial for women with CT. The evidence regarding CBT-based interventions is less conclusive. This review is written in light of the paucity of research addressing the question systematically. The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) was the main measure used to assess CT. Trauma related to accidents, illness, and political violence was not included. The results are only applicable to interventions based on either IPT or CBT and cannot be generalized to other forms of psychotherapy. Psychotherapeutic interventions are beneficial for depressed women with history of CT during pregnancy and postpartum; however, further systematic research is needed.

