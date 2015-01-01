|
Reuveni I, Lauria M, Monk C, Werner E. Arch. Women Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33040264
Women who have experienced childhood trauma (CT) are at increased risk for depression during pregnancy and postpartum, pregnancy complications, and adverse child outcomes. There are effective psychotherapeutic interventions to treat depression during pregnancy and postpartum, yet there is a paucity of literature on the impact of CT on treatment outcomes. This review aims to determine whether and how maternal CT history affects the outcomes of psychological interventions for depression during pregnancy and postpartum. PubMed, PsycINFO, and Cochrane Library searches were conducted to identify papers on psychological interventions designed to treat depression during pregnancy and postpartum in women with CT. Seven manuscripts, describing six studies, met the inclusion criteria (N = 1234). Three studies utilized core principles of interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT). Two studies investigated interventions based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). One study was based on a psychoeducation component.
Language: en
Pregnancy; Depression; Systematic review; Childhood trauma; Postpartum; Psychological interventions