|
Citation
|
Zhang Y, Chen S, Shi J, Chen Z. BMJ Open 2020; 10(10): e034882.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33039981
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of overweight and obesity is increasing worldwide, which could lead to a set of chronic and metabolic diseases. Physical activity is a modifiable factor for obesity, which was reported to be correlated with the built environment. However, the effects of the built environment on physical activity are not consistent. Walkability is a convenient way to assess the built environment. We aim to prospectively explore the relationship among walkability, physical activity and obesity in Chinese participants in Chongqing, a hilly city and provide evidence for future urban planning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; sports medicine; clinical physiology