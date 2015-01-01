Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of overweight and obesity is increasing worldwide, which could lead to a set of chronic and metabolic diseases. Physical activity is a modifiable factor for obesity, which was reported to be correlated with the built environment. However, the effects of the built environment on physical activity are not consistent. Walkability is a convenient way to assess the built environment. We aim to prospectively explore the relationship among walkability, physical activity and obesity in Chinese participants in Chongqing, a hilly city and provide evidence for future urban planning.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: Participants will be recruited from people who receive health examination in the Health Management Centre, the First Affiliated Hospital to Army Medical University. Exposure variables are WalkScores calculated within the areas around workplace and residential addresses of participants. The primary outcomes are body mass index measured through health examination at baseline and follow-ups, and daily walking steps recorded by WeChat mini application for 30 days after every time of health examination. Other health-related data of the participants will also be collected. Multivariate regression analysis will be performed to examine the relationship between exposure variables and outcomes.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The Protocol is approved by the Ethics Committee of the First Affiliated Hospital to Army Medical University (KY201839). The results will be actively disseminated through peer-review journals and conference publications.



REGISTRATION NUMBER: Chinese Clinical Trial Registry (ChiCTR1800017680).

