Valdebenito S, Murray A, Hughes C, Baban A, Fernando AD, Madrid BJ, Ward C, Osafo J, Dunne M, Sikander S, Walker SP, Thang VV, Tomlinson M, Fearon P, Shenderovich Y, Marlow M, Chathurika D, Taut D, Eisner M. BMJ Open 2020; 10(10): e034986.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
33039982
INTRODUCTION: Violence against children is a health, human rights and social problem affecting approximately half of the world's children. Its effects begin at prenatal stages with long-lasting impacts on later health and well-being. The Evidence for Better Lives Study (EBLS) aims to produce high-quality longitudinal data from cities in eight low- and middle-income countries-Ghana, Jamaica, Pakistan, the Philippines, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Vietnam-to support effective intervention to reduce violence against children. EBLS-Foundational Research (EBLS-FR) tests critical aspects of the planned EBLS, including participant recruitment and retention, data collection and analysis. Alongside epidemiological estimates of levels and predictors of exposure to violence and adversity during pregnancy, we plan to explore mechanisms that may link exposure to violence to mothers' biological stress markers and subjective well-being.
Language: en
MENTAL HEALTH; EPIDEMIOLOGY; Child protection; Community child health; Prenatal diagnosis