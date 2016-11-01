Abstract

Introduction Using the Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (CHIRPP) sentinel surveillance system, the objective of this study was to compare intent, circumstances, injury type and patient demographics in patients who used a substance prior to the injury versus those who did not use any substances.



METHODS Data were retrospectively collected from November 1st 2016 to October 31st 2017. All patients presenting to the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus ED following trauma were included, aside from those who left without seeing a physician or had no physical injury (e.g., overdose without any trauma was excluded). Patients voluntarily completed a standardised form or agreed to be contacted later. Medical charts of all attendances were reviewed by the CHIRPP's program coordinator. Substance use included illicit drugs, medications for recreational purposes, alcohol or other used either by the patient or another person involved.



RESULTS A total of 12,857 patients were included. Substance use was involved in 701 (5.5%) cases and was associated with injuries sustained by males (p <.001). The mean age of patients injured while using substances was 42.8 years, compared to 45.5 years in those who did not use substances (p <.001). Substance use was involved in 3.6% of unintentional injuries, compared to 26.2% of injuries intentionally inflicted by other and 38.9% for self-inflicted injuries (p < 0.0001). When substances were used, the odds of intentional injuries were 7.5 times greater compared to non-intentional injuries (95% CI 6.7, 8.5). Burns, head injuries and polytraumas were more prevalent when drugs or alcohol were involved.



CONCLUSION This study outlines the significant contribution of substance use in intentional injuries, suggesting that it could potentially be beneficial to specifically target patients who present with deliberate physical injuries in preventive and therapeutic interventions offered in the ED.

Language: en