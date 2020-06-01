Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the illustration of depression tendency on female teenagers due to dating violence.



METHOD: A descriptive approach research was used in this research to determine the illustration of depression on teenagers who received sexual abuse in dating. As many as 4 teenagers acted as the research sample, with the age ranging between 14 and 18 years old, in integrated service centre for woman and child empowerment of DKI Jakarta.



RESULT: The results indicated that four research subjects obtained dating violence in the form of physical, psychological and sexual abuse.



CONCLUSION: Psychological, physical and sexual abuse in dating violence has potential to case depression on the teenager. Female teenager needs to be brave to say NO to her boyfriend if his action indicating that he is into violence. In such condition, female teenagers are suggested to end the relationship and cut any communication with him in order to avoid cycle of violence.

