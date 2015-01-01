SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carvalho NR, Da Mota MF, de Oliveira Lázaro E Arão G, Lima YAR, de Oliveira Godinho NM, Gigonzac TCV. Forensic Sci. Int. Genet. 2020; 49: e102403.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fsigen.2020.102403

33039821

As non-stranger aggressors perpetrate most of sexual crimes, DNA analysis is not generally conducted on these cases thereby missing an opportunity to upload DNA profiles that potentially could provide investigative leads. Consequently, there is no indication of suspects for potential DNA comparisons and as DNA typing is a comparative exam (a crime scene profile against suspects' profiles), the sexual assault kits (SAKs) remain stored indefinitely...


Language: en
