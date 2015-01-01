Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a putative risk factor for dementia; however, despite having apparent face validity, the evidence supporting this hypothesis remains inconclusive. Understanding the role of mTBI as a risk factor is becoming increasingly important given the high prevalence of mTBI, and the increasing societal burden of dementia.



OBJECTIVE: Our objective was to use the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) format to determine if an association exists between mTBI and dementia and related factors, and to quantify the degree of risk.



METHODS: In this format, two authors conducted independent database searches of PubMed, PsycInfo, and CINAHL using three search blocks to find relevant papers published between 2000 and 2020. Relevant studies were selected using pre-defined inclusion/exclusion criteria, and bias scoring was performed independently by the two authors before a subset of studies was selected for meta-analysis. Twenty-one studies met the inclusion criteria for this systematic review.



RESULTS: The meta-analysis yielded a pooled odds ratio of 1.96 (95% CI 1.698-2.263), meaning individuals were 1.96 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia if they had a prior mTBI. Most studies examining neuropsychiatric and neuroimaging correlates of dementia found subtle, persistent changes after mTBI.



CONCLUSION: These results indicate that mTBI is a risk factor for the development of dementia and causes subtle changes in performance on neuropsychiatric testing and brain structure in some patients.

