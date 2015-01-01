|
Effiong JE, Nnam MU, Iloma DO, Okechukwu GP, Obi CF. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
33043789
Abstract
Existing literature have decried the propensity to blame victims of rape which ultimately translates worryingly into a tolerance of crimes against persons. Being a lopsided and an understudied phenomenon, the present study sets out to explore the role of defensive pessimism and love, and sex perception on rape victim blaming among civil servants in Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission, Nigeria.
Language: en
rape; defensive pessimism; love and sex perception; role; victims blaming