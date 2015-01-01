Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the contribution of a mass media campaign towards encouraging more vehicles to give way to ambulances, and to identify the factors associated with higher likelihood of giving way to ambulances.

METHODS: The three-phase observational study was conducted from December 2017 to March 2018 in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar cities of Pakistan. Six road sites in different areas of each city were selected for observation. The surveys in each city were supervised by academic partners, including APPNA Institute of Public Health, Karachi, University of Health Sciences, Lahore, Al-Nafees Medical College, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Khyber Medical University, Peshawar. Three observation surveys were carried out before, during and after the media campaign on right of way for ambulances. Only those ambulances were observed which were rushing through and seeking space. The behaviour of only those vehicles was observed which had the space to change the lane when the space was sought from them. The association of the outcome of vehicles giving way to ambulances immediately or in a few seconds with the campaign was determined using logistic regression analysis.

RESULTS: After adjustment for city of observation, timing of the day and type of vehicle, vehicles during and after the campaign were significantly more likely give space to ambulance (p<0.05) compared to cars, buses and vans were significantly less likely to give space (p<0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: Media campaign produced better results in encouraging vehicle-owners to give right of way to ambulances to ensure timely medical assistance.

Language: en