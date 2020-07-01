Abstract

The cerebellum plays an important role in motor and nonmotor systems, with damage resulting in clinical manifestations presenting as weakness, ataxia, dysarthria, and nystagmus. There are numerous environmental and industrial agents as well as medications that, through either accidental or intentional use, can result in a range of neurologic presentations. The variability in the presentation is important to recognize promptly so that early cessation in exposure, use, or abuse can be initiated to reduce the severity of symptoms. Recognition of an agent causing the particular pathology is important so that the route of exposure, and subsequent treatment options can be identified.

