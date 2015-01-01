Abstract

We read the letter by Iyengar et al with great concern and agree that the violence against doctors in India is an emerging epidemic in itself.1 There needs to be urgent corrective actions at various levels to bring a halt to this heinous crime. Even the COVID-19 pandemic has been unsuccessful in awakening the authorities and the public. We discuss the pertinent issues, personal experiences, violence reports and strategies to control this epidemic.



COVID-19: AN EXPLOSIVE FUEL TO A RAGING FIRE



COVID-19 has brought fear, uncertainty and anxiety among people in an unprecedented fashion. Healthcare professionals (HCPs) around the world work tirelessly to serve humanity, all the while battling with these emotions. It is, therefore, truly disheartening when one learns about incidents of abuse and ostracism against HCPs, as the problem of violence against doctors in India is increasing steadily. Despite many reactionary measures like enhanced security to doctors at the workplace and stricter medical negligence laws, Indian doctors are teetering on the brink of a major silent crisis, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which is detrimental for the growth of the society in the coming times.



FIERY RECIPE FOR DISASTER



Dissatisfied patients and their agitated friends and relatives, impaired doctor-patient relationship, an ever hungry media and the medical community's negative image created by misleading journalism are the usual perpetrators for violence against doctors. However, the fear and uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic and the misinformed suspicion of doctors being vectors of transmission were the root cause for these recent catastrophes. These events put the medical community in a state of fear and regret for choosing a career when the society does not support them. A majority of doctors are now unwilling to motivate their children to pursue this profession, once revered by the society not too long ago.



PERSONAL ENCOUNTERS OF THE 'ABUSIVE' KIND



In March 2020, a nationwide lockdown was enforced in India, creating panic and uncertainty among patients, their kin and the general public. Many housing-property owners asked their tenanting doctors working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the premier institute of national importance in India, to vacate their houses. In a personal incident, one of the authors experienced shock, when he went shopping for groceries. The shop owner had an apathetic look on seeing his vehicle's hospital logo and asked him not to enter his shop. When he accidentally touched a stack of egg crates kept outside the shop, the owner got infuriated and ordered him to buy all the eggs, and asked him to never visit the shop again. Two female doctors in our hospital were beaten by a fruit seller after knowing they were doctors...

Language: en