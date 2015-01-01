|
R Wilson P, J Thorpe R, Sharps P, Laughon K. Public Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33043493
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between housing instability (HI) and intimate partner violence (IPV) over time, controlling for individual, situational, and social structural factors among women and to determine whether race/ethnicity modifies these relationships.
Language: en
Keywords
poverty; intimate partner violence; Black women; housing instability