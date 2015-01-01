Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug use is associated with intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration among men, but few studies have examined the relation between prescription opioid misuse and IPV perpetration.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to examine the relation between prescription opioid misuse and IPV perpetration while controlling for demographic, depression, alcohol, and illicit drug use risk factors among a non-clinical, nationally representative sample of young men aged 18-35.



METHODS: Cross-sectional survey in August 2014 of 1,053 partnered men aged 18-35 in a nationally representative sample of the adult U.S. population. The survey assessed physical IPV perpetration, depressive symptoms, alcohol misuse, marijuana use, illegal drug use, prescription opioid misuse, and demographic characteristics. We calculated descriptive statistics and conducted weighted bivariate and multivariate logistic regression to assess associations of IPV perpetration with prescription opioid misuse and other known IPV risk factors.



RESULTS: Weighted analyses show 19.4% of men reported IPV perpetration in the current or most recent relationship, and 7.3% reported prescription opioid misuse in the past year. After controlling for marijuana use, illegal drug use, depressive symptoms, and demographic characteristics, prescription opioid misuse in the past year (A.O.R. = 1.94, 95% CI = 1.33-2.84) was associated with increased odds of young men's physical IPV perpetration in the current or most recent relationship.



CONCLUSIONS/importance: Prescription opioid misuse is associated with IPV perpetration at a population-level among young men and is not unique to clinical samples. Prevention and intervention strategies should be developed to simultaneously target prescription opioid misuse and IPV perpetration.

Language: en