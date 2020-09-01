|
Tin D, Hertelendy AJ, Ciottone GR. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing
33039239
With over 46 million acres burnt, 5900 buildings destroyed, and over $100 billion in damage and economic costs, the Australian bushfire season of 2019-2020, also dubbed the "Black Summer", is estimated to be the costliest natural disaster in the country to date, and put an unprecedented strain on response systems. In light of the strain caused by the concurrent global COVID-19 pandemic, the uniquely vulnerable Australian healthcare system is highly susceptible to strategic, asymmetrical terrorist attack, which has been threatened by some radical extremist organizations. The Australian bushfires stretched the surge capacity of our fire and emergency services almost to the breaking point, and exposed weaknesses in the national healthcare system. The bushfires demonstrated the significant health impacts of climate change-related disasters, that in this case included short term rises in cardiac and respiratory emergency department visits and hospital admissions.
