Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol-impaired motor vehicle collision (MVC) fatalities comprise almost a third of total crash fatalities in the United States (U.S.). They also impose 20% of the total costs of MVCs annually. This study aims to evaluate an association between blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and number of crash injuries and fatalities from 2014 to 2018 in the U.S. Additionally, we aim to recommend solutions to reduce alcohol-impaired driving related injuries and fatalities.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data of crash injuries, fatalities, and BAC levels (0.00 g/dl, 0.01-0.07 g/dl, and ≥ 0.08 g/dl) from 2014 through 2018. Descriptive statistical analysis and independent sample t-tests were conducted, with significance defined as p < .05.



RESULTS: Compared to BAC 0.01-0.07 g/dl,BAC ≥0.08 g/dl resulted in significantly more injuries (6779 vs. 1357, p < .001) and fatalities (10,522 vs. 1894, p < .001).



CONCLUSION: BAC level ≥ 0.08 g/dl produced significantly greater injuries and fatalities in comparison to lower BAC levels evaluated. Given the effects of alcohol-impaired driving on MVCs, the legal BAC level should be re-evaluated to protect citizens and reduce incidence of alcohol related traffic injuries and fatalities. Educational programs promoting responsible alcohol consumption need to be in place for individuals at high risk for driving under the influence.

