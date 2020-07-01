|
Gill S, Sutherland M, McKenney M, Elkbuli A. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33041116
BACKGROUND: Alcohol-impaired motor vehicle collision (MVC) fatalities comprise almost a third of total crash fatalities in the United States (U.S.). They also impose 20% of the total costs of MVCs annually. This study aims to evaluate an association between blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and number of crash injuries and fatalities from 2014 to 2018 in the U.S. Additionally, we aim to recommend solutions to reduce alcohol-impaired driving related injuries and fatalities.
Fatalities; Blood alcohol concentration; Alcohol-impaired Driving; Traumatic injuries