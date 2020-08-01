|
Citation
Rossheim ME, McDonald KK, Soule EK, Gimm GW, Livingston MD, Barnett TE, Jernigan DH, Thombs DL. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33041151
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Electronic cigarette (ECIG) use has increased dramatically in recent years. Negative ECIG-related acute health effects have included explosion/burn injuries from battery failure and child ingestion/poisoning of liquid nicotine. However, there is an urgent need for continued surveillance of ECIG health effects to determine whether these outcomes change as ECIG devices and liquids rapidly evolve. This study updates national estimates of ECIG-related emergency department (ED) visits and describes the context of these injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes); Electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS); Injury prevention and control; Surveillance and monitoring; Tobacco product