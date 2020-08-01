Abstract

PURPOSE: The main objectives of this study were to determine (1) whether family communication and school connectedness offer protection against suicidal behaviors in the presence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs; direct protective effect) and (2) whether family communication or school connectedness buffer the association between ACEs and suicidal behaviors (interacting protective effect) on the multiplicative and additive scales.



METHODS: Data were obtained from a western state's 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey that included 5,341 middle school and 4,980 high school participants. Generalized linear models were used to estimate whether family communication and school connectedness offered direct protection against suicidal behaviors or buffered the association between ACEs and suicidal behaviors using adjusted prevalence ratios and corresponding 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Family communication and school connectedness offered direct protection against suicidal behaviors in the presence of ACEs (a 1-unit higher score was associated with a 32%-42% lower prevalence of suicidal behaviors for middle school youth and a 27%-39% lower prevalence of suicidal behaviors for high school youth). There was evidence that family communication and school connectedness buffered the association between ACEs and suicidal behaviors on the multiplicative scale.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide support for the development and implementation of interventions that build family communication and school connectedness to reduce suicidal behaviors. Furthermore, screening for trauma and suicidal behaviors is warranted.

