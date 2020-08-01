|
Vyas A, Grigorian A, Kuza CM, Dolich M, Joe V, Chin T, Nahmias J. J. Surg. Res. 2020; 258: 307-313.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33045673
Abstract
BACKGROUND: No states currently require adult bicycle riders to wear helmets. Opponents of a universal helmet law argue that helmets may cause a greater torque on the neck during collisions, potentially increasing the risk of cervical spine fracture (CSF). This assumption has not been supported by data for motorcyclists. Therefore, we sought to evaluate the risk of CSF and cervical spinal cord injury (CSCI) in helmeted bicyclists (HBs) versus nonhelmeted bicyclists (NHBs) involved in collisions. We hypothesize that in adult HBs, there is an increased incidence of CSF and injury but lower rates of severe head injury and mortality than in NHBs.
Bicycle helmet; Adult bicyclist; Bicycle collision; Cervical spinal cord injury; Cervical spine fracture