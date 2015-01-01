Abstract

While research supports a strong association between risk of school dropout and suicidality, this youth population remains understudied. This qualitative study addresses this gap by examining self-reported risk and protective factors among 44 alternative high school students who endorsed varying levels of suicidal ideation. Criterion sampling of Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire-JR scores informed student selection for semi-structured interviews. Students were grouped by low, moderate, or high suicidal ideation scores. Transcribed interviews were analyzed using thematic analysis. The findings demonstrate subgroup differences of suicide risk and resiliency among students at risk of dropout and offer points for prevention and intervention. School practitioners can advocate for school-based suicide preventive interventions that are tailored for students who are at risk of both suicide and academic failure.

