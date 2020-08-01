Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major public health problem because of its severity and frequency. No recent national epidemiological study on TBI victims is currently available in France.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to quantify and characterize TBI victims and analyse temporal trends.



METHODS: French hospitalization data were used in this study. All hospitalized patients residing in France with at least one International Classification of Disease, 10th revision, code S06.0 to S06.9 during 2011-2016 were selected. Incidence and hospital case-fatality rates were calculated. Quasi-Poisson models were used to analyze temporal trends.



lRESULTS: In 2016, the incidence rate was 230.6/100,000 persons, higher among men than women regardless of age. Incidence and hospital case-fatality rates were also higher among older than younger people. Incidence rates increased during 2011-2016, mainly due to the higher incidence rate with age ≥ 65 years than younger age. During 2011-2016, hospital case-fatality rates decreased, mainly due to the decrease in the older age group (≥ 65 years old).



CONCLUSIONS: To our knowledge, this is the first national study in France to provide recent data on hospitalized TBI victims. Our study shows that TBI is a major public health concern in France. As a priority, older people represent a risk group that should be targeted with preventive actions because they have both the highest incidence and case-fatality rates and had the largest increase in incidence rates over the study period.

Language: en