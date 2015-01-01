Abstract

Dog bites are the most common animal bites, typically occurring in the head and neck region or extremities. The majority of dog bite-related injuries are superficial and require minimal medical intervention. Less commonly, dog bite injuries can be very serious when involving the airway, major blood vessels, or extensive tissue loss. To this day, there are very few case reports in the medical literature that describe severe dog bites and outline their management. We present a case of successfully treating an extensive pharyngeal laceration with a laryngeal cartilage fracture produced by an unvaccinated dog bite.

Language: en