Citation
Kirschenheiter T, Corvino J. Health Care Anal. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33048314
Abstract
At first glance, it seems difficult to object to any program that merits the label "harm reduction." If harm is bad, as everyone recognizes, then surely reducing it is good. What's the problem? The problem, we submit, is twofold. First, there's more to "harm reduction," as that term is typically used, than simply the reduction of harm. Some of the wariness about harm-reduction programs may result from the nebulous "more."
Language: en
Keywords
Harm reduction; Complicity; Condoning harm; Enabling harm; Facilitating harm; Supervised injection site