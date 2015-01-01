Abstract

Government plays an important role in road safety. However, the effectiveness of government in the context of road traffic accidents (RTAs) is rarely measured quantitatively. This study mainly aims to quantitatively examine the effects of government regulation on human and organizational factors. A contributing factors classification framework of RTA is presented based on one of the most popular systems approaches entitled human factors analysis and classification system (HFACS). A total of 405 major RTAs was collected over a 20-year period (1997-2017) in China and was analyzed through structural equation model (SEM).



RESULTS lead to following main conclusions. (1) The frequency of inadequate regulation, which has reached 343, obtains the highest frequency among all the contributing factors. (2) Government regulation exhibits significant effects on organizational influences, unsafe supervision, and unsafe behaviors. These findings provide a new perspective for accident prevention that can be initiated by government in the policy-making and regulatory activities.

Language: en