|
Citation
|
Ostaszewski K. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33047153
|
Abstract
|
From a health point of view, adolescence is one of the best periods in life. It is a time of peak health and strength. But, on the other hand, during this period of life there is the greatest tendency to undertake risky behaviours that compromise adolescents health and well-being. This is also the time, when young people become more vulnerable for mental problems including depression, suicidal behaviours, eating disorders, substance use and other addictive behaviours. The successful or unsuccessful development of adolescents depends on the risks and protection they are exposed to. The interplay between risk and protection influences the mechanisms of resilience or vulnerability. Therefore, support should be given to research on positive factors that contribute to adolescent resilience.
Language: en