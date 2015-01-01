Abstract

Alcohol mixed energy drinks (AmED) may promote excessive alcohol intake and risk-taking among college students.



OBJECTIVE: To understand the relationship between AmED use and risky behavior as well as attitudes and motivations for AmED use. Participants: Undergraduate college students N = 422 (Study 1), N = 37 (Study 2).



METHODS: Using a mixed-methods approach, we first surveyed undergraduate students about their AmED and alcohol consumption and a series of risk behaviors, self-efficacy, and beliefs (Study 1). We then conducted focus groups within the same population to better understand attitudes, knowledge, and motivations for using AmED (Study 2).



RESULTS: Recent AmED use was significantly associated with an increased number of reported binge drinking occasions and self-reported driving while intoxicated events. Our qualitative data analyses revealed two major themes associated with AmED consumption: factors encouraging AmED use and decisions about driving while under the influence of alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings add to the literature of beliefs and motivations for AmED use among college students.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

