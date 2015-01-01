SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Graczyk AM, Leone LA, Orom H, Ziegler AM, Crandall AK, Klasko-Foster LB, Temple JL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1817036

PMID

33048628

Abstract

Alcohol mixed energy drinks (AmED) may promote excessive alcohol intake and risk-taking among college students.

OBJECTIVE: To understand the relationship between AmED use and risky behavior as well as attitudes and motivations for AmED use. Participants: Undergraduate college students N = 422 (Study 1), N = 37 (Study 2).

METHODS: Using a mixed-methods approach, we first surveyed undergraduate students about their AmED and alcohol consumption and a series of risk behaviors, self-efficacy, and beliefs (Study 1). We then conducted focus groups within the same population to better understand attitudes, knowledge, and motivations for using AmED (Study 2).

RESULTS: Recent AmED use was significantly associated with an increased number of reported binge drinking occasions and self-reported driving while intoxicated events. Our qualitative data analyses revealed two major themes associated with AmED consumption: factors encouraging AmED use and decisions about driving while under the influence of alcohol.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings add to the literature of beliefs and motivations for AmED use among college students.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; self-efficacy; AmED; energy drinks; risk behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print