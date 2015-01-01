|
Flores J, Brake CA, Hood CO, Badour CL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33048640
OBJECTIVES: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been linked to risky sexual behavior (RSB). However, little is known regarding the role of impulsivity in this relation among college students. Participants: The present study examined the moderating role of impulsivity dispositions on the relation between PTSD symptoms and past-year RSB in a sample of 221 trauma-exposed undergraduate students (77.4% female).
PTSD; college students; impulsivity; risky sex