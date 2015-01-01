Abstract

Following a traumatic brain injury (TBI), many individuals experience significant and debilitating problems with anxiety. The aim of this systematic review was to critically evaluate the evidence regarding efficacy of pharmacological interventions for anxiety following TBI. We reviewed studies published in English before July 2020, and included original research on pharmacological interventions for anxiety following TBI in adults 16 years and over. MEDLINE, PubMed, CINAHL, EMBASE, PsycINFO and CENTRAL databases were searched, with additional searching of key journals, clinical trials registries and international drug regulators. The primary outcomes of interest were reduction in symptoms of anxiety and occurrence of harms. The secondary outcomes of interest were changes in depression, cognition, quality of life and participation. Data were summarized in a narrative synthesis and evidence quality was assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool. Only a single non-peer reviewed randomized controlled trial of nineteen male military service members with mild TBI met inclusion criteria. This study found no significant effect of citalopram on anxiety symptoms over a 12-week intervention. The trial was stopped early due to poor recruitment, and much of the study detail was not included in the report. The methodological quality of the study was difficult to assess due to the lack of detail. No recommendations could be drawn from this review. There is a critical need for adequately powered and controlled studies of pharmacological interventions for anxiety following TBI across all severities that examine side effect profiles, and consider issues of comorbidity and effects of long-term pharmacotherapy.

