Abstract

Sleep disordered breathing (SDB) is a significant cause of motor vehicle crash (MVC). We conducted a prospective cohort study among 1047 Japanese community-dwellers to detect whether the presence or absence of subjective excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) affect the association of SDB with a risk of MVC. SDB was assessed by a single airflow monitor which measured the respiratory disturbance index (RDI) during one-night, and participants were classified into the SDB group (RDI ≥ 10) and non-SDB group (RDI < 10). Subjective EDS was defined as Japanese version of Epworth Sleepiness Scale scores ≥ 11. A follow-up questionnaire five years after the baseline ascertained history of MVC over the period. Multivariable logistic regression analysis examined the association between SDB and MVC after stratification by subjective EDS. The multivariable-adjusted odds ratios (95% confidence interval) for MVC among the female SDB group were 1.66 (1.05-2.63) compared with the non-SDB group, and this association was more evident in females without subjective EDS [1.84(1.02-3.32)], but not among those with subjective EDS. There was no significant association in males. These findings indicate that SDB screening should be recommended regardless of subjective EDS to prevent SDB-related MVC among general population, particularly in females.

