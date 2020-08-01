Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug and alcohol use are risk factors for trauma among operators of motor vehicles and contribute to trauma in pedestrians and bicyclists. We describe the prevalence of drug and alcohol use and clinical consequences in a cohort of pedestrians and bicyclists with trauma.



METHODS: We analyzed a 25-month data set of 916 trauma team activations from January 2017-January 2019 at an urban, level I trauma center. Blood ethanol levels and urine toxicology screens were obtained in 94 pedestrian and bicyclist trauma activations. We compared pedestrians or bicyclists with a positive urine or blood screen (n = 69) to those with negative screens (n = 25). We conducted a retrospective chart review to determine mechanism of injury, injury pattern, and disposition from the emergency department (ED).



RESULTS: Overall, 38 (55%) of injured patients with positive screen were pedestrians and 31 (45%) were bicyclists. Fentanyl was the most commonly detected drug (n = 38; 40%), followed by opiates (n = 27; 29%), and tetrahydrocannabiol (THC) (n = 23; 25%). Twenty-one patients were positive for ethanol. Pedestrians and bicyclists with positive toxicology screens were significantly more likely to sustain fractures (p < .01), require an operative procedure (p < .05), or intensive care unit admission (p < .05).



CONCLUSION: Our study builds on previous literature which suggests that intoxicated bicyclists and pedestrians suffer frequent and more severe injury than their sober counterparts. Public health campaigns should educate bicyclists and pedestrians about the risks of cycling or walking in areas of road traffic while under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs.

