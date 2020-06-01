Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined whether transmasculine, transfeminine, and nonbinary adolescents and young adults (AYA) experience different levels of gender minority stress and resilience.



METHODS: Demographic and clinical information were abstracted from medical charts from AYA initiating gender-affirming care. Group comparisons between transgender and nonbinary groups were examined using one-way analyses of variance and Tukey's honestly significant difference post hoc tests.



RESULTS: Participants were 638 transgender and nonbinary AYA (65.5% transmasculine, 24.6% transfeminine, and 9.9% nonbinary). Transmasculine and transfeminine AYA reported more discrimination (ps =.008 and.006, respectively) compared to non-binary AYA. Transfeminine and nonbinary AYA reported more negative future expectations (ps =.006 and.016, respectively) and pride (ps ≤.001 and.032, respectively) than transmasculine AYA.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that transmasculine, transfeminine, and nonbinary AYA experience different levels of gender minority stress and resilience. Future research is warranted to further examine between-group differences and differential impact on mental health outcomes.

