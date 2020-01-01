Abstract

This paper shows the positive effect of the infusion of Beta Vulgaris seeds in the experiments in vivo. Due to the significant contamination with the copper compounds of some industrial regions and their accumulation in living systems, methods of health improvement are necessary, in this regard, the use of plant-based food preparations as detoxifiers is promising. In the experiment on rats, the high efficiency of prescribing the infusion of common beetroot seeds was shown in subacute and chronic poisoning of rats with copper acetate in high concentrations. It was found that the use of the infusion of Beta Vulgaris seeds in combination with copper acetate poisoning leads to a significant decrease in copper accumulation in parenchymal organs (liver, kidneys and spleen). Simultaneous biochemical analysis of rat blood showed a decrease in the activity of liver enzymes ALT and AST, a decrease in bilirubin, cholesterol. Therefore, the infusion of Beta vulgaris seeds of the family Amaranthaceae can be recommended for development as an effective means for the health improvement.



