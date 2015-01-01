Abstract

The present study sought to identify the beliefs of health managers about domestic violence. To that end, we interviewed 16 municipal health secretaries and 19 municipal coordinators of the Family Health Strategy from 18 municipalities in a micro-region of Zona da Mata, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Data processing was made through content analysis. The respondents pointed out a set of personal, family and social factors as domestic violence generators. However, interventions are only done occasionally and the results show the pervasiveness of the biomedical model in the healthcare sector. Respondents highlighted the following challenges as those most often faced by the interventions: victims do not report violence, lack of community participation, insufficient funds, lack of cross-sector articulation and lack of specific policies.



Keywords : Beliefs; Health management; Domestic violence



O presente estudo buscou identificar crenças de gestores de saúde sobre violência doméstica. Para tanto, foram entrevistados 16 secretários municipais de saúde e 19 coordenadores municipais da Estratégia Saúde da Família de 18 municípios de uma microrregião da Zona da Mata do estado de Minas Gerais, Brasil. O tratamento dos dados foi feito por meio da análise de conteúdo. Os entrevistados apontaram um conjunto de fatores pessoais, familiares e sociais como geradores de violência doméstica. No entanto, as intervenções são pontuais e os resultados assinalam a presença do modelo biomédico permeando o setor de saúde. As dificuldades para intervenção mais ressaltadas foram: vítimas não relatam a violência, pouca participação da comunidade, recurso financeiro insuficiente, pouca articulação intersetorial e ausência de política específica.



Keywords : Crenças; Gestão em saúde; Violência doméstica.

Language: en