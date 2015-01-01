|
Citation
|
Lourenço LM, Paula Junior GV. Gerais Rev. Interinstit. Psicol. 2020; 13(1): 1-18.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Violência Doméstica na Agenda da Saúde: Crenças de Gestores de uma Microrregião
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study sought to identify the beliefs of health managers about domestic violence. To that end, we interviewed 16 municipal health secretaries and 19 municipal coordinators of the Family Health Strategy from 18 municipalities in a micro-region of Zona da Mata, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Data processing was made through content analysis. The respondents pointed out a set of personal, family and social factors as domestic violence generators. However, interventions are only done occasionally and the results show the pervasiveness of the biomedical model in the healthcare sector. Respondents highlighted the following challenges as those most often faced by the interventions: victims do not report violence, lack of community participation, insufficient funds, lack of cross-sector articulation and lack of specific policies.
Language: en