Abstract

One topic rarely discussed in the policing literature is driving-related accidents, injuries, and deaths, despite the fact that, for example, such deaths vastly outnumber gun-related fatalities for officers on active duty. There is even less literature on automobile-related incidents and deaths in relation to rural policing. Based on 14 focus groups with police officers (n = 49) across a primarily rural Canadian province, we probe the various driving-related risks faced by these officers. Drawing from the literature on automobility, we examine the various aspects of driving that place officers at risk of fatality. We highlight the driving-related occupational risks specific to rural policing and how such risks inhibit their ability to conduct their jobs safely and effectively. We conclude with policy implications and avenues for future research.

