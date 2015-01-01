Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aimed examine the quality of life (QoL) of parents and their children with the most common psychiatric diagnoses



Methods: We examined 785 consecutive referrals of children and adolescents, aged 6-18 years, with Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia (K-SADS). QoL of the children were evaluated via Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory (PedsQL) and parental QoL was evaluated via World Health Organization Quality of Life-Brief Form (WHOQOL BREF).



Results: Depression in the child had the most significant adverse association with their own and parental QoL. Autism Spectrum Disorders had the worst impact on the quality of children's social life. Having a mental disorder, other than anxiety disorders, had overall the worst impact on the quality of children's school life.



Conclusions: Depression seems to have the most significant impact on the quality of life parameters.



RESULTS indicate further analysis of the association between childhood depression and parental QoL.

Language: en