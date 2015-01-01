Abstract

This is a systematic review of emergency management publications using the bibliometric analysis. The authors addressed the questions of how emergency management research has evolved in connections to previous literature, what are the fundamental elements of effective strategies, and what topics emerged as new trends in adapting to changing environments.



FINDINGS reveal that topics of communication, collaboration, citizen participation, risk perception, and vulnerability have been addressed consistently over the last four decades.



FINDINGS also show that scholars have responded to emerging challenges by establishing emergency management systems, designing an international framework for climate change, and shifting focus from response to mitigation with special emphasis on community resilience and sustainability. The authors expect that this study lays a foundation for shaping future EM research.

Language: en