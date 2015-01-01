|
Citation
Oh N, Lee J. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 49: e101658.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This is a systematic review of emergency management publications using the bibliometric analysis. The authors addressed the questions of how emergency management research has evolved in connections to previous literature, what are the fundamental elements of effective strategies, and what topics emerged as new trends in adapting to changing environments.
Language: en
Keywords
Bibliometric analysis; Emergency management; Systematic review