|
Citation
|
Aguirre-Ayerbe I, Merino M, Aye SL, Dissanayake R, Shadiya F, Lopez CM. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 49: e101749.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Early warning systems are widely considered as one of the more important aspects to reduce the impacts and consequences that hazardous natural events pose to societies. Similar to the other terms related to disaster risk reduction, this concept has evolved over time to eventually result in a comprehensive framework, that includes features from the upstream phase, such as detection and forecasting tools and models, to the downstream phase that considers a people-centred approach. Based on this holistic conceptual framework, this paper attempts to assess the degree of adequacy and integration of early warning systems with reference to international standards using a multi-hazard perspective. The study is focused on the following Asian countries: the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Philippines.
Language: en