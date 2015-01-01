SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Odio MA, Keller PR, Shaw DD. Sport. Manag. Educ. J. 2019; 13(2): 117-125.

(Copyright © 2019, Human Kinetics)

10.1123/smej.2019-0007

As internships are typically off-campus experiences with minimal supervision from educators, the legal role and responsibilities of educators in protecting and responding to such issues are not always clear, especially pertaining to the application of Title IX. Given the growing prevalence of internships in sport management, a historically male-dominated industry, the issue of sexual harassment is particularly important for this discipline. Through this article, the authors seek to provide the knowledge and perspective of 3 subject-matter experts speaking to legal and practical considerations regarding the design and implementation of sport management internships. Their collective perspective offers insights on following the law and preparing students for potentially hostile environments.


