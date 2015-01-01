SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ciobanu IN. Eur. J. Educ. Appl. Psychol. 2020; 2020(3): 31-35.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Premier Publishing)

DOI

10.29013/EJEAP-20-3-31-35

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of the research was aimed at studying the specifics of young people's personality and achieving the profile of the adolescent with a sure attachment to parents and friends. The study includes the theoretical analysis of attachment and the specifics of relationships in adolescence. Following the analysis of the results of the investigations, we concluded that secure attachment to parents requires effective communication, self-confidence / parents / others and low level of feeling abandoned. The psychological profile includes the following features: extraversion, consent, conscience, openness, manipulative, vindictive, distrust of others, emotional-affective rigidity, lack of initiative, communication difficulties, influenced by opinions.

Keywords: Keywords: teenagers, profile, parents, attachment, friends, relationships, insurance, communication, trust, feeling abandoned.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print