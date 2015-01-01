Abstract

The purpose of the research was aimed at studying the specifics of young people's personality and achieving the profile of the adolescent with a sure attachment to parents and friends. The study includes the theoretical analysis of attachment and the specifics of relationships in adolescence. Following the analysis of the results of the investigations, we concluded that secure attachment to parents requires effective communication, self-confidence / parents / others and low level of feeling abandoned. The psychological profile includes the following features: extraversion, consent, conscience, openness, manipulative, vindictive, distrust of others, emotional-affective rigidity, lack of initiative, communication difficulties, influenced by opinions.



Keywords: Keywords: teenagers, profile, parents, attachment, friends, relationships, insurance, communication, trust, feeling abandoned.

Language: en