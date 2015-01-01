SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Waterworth V, Procyk A, Canetti E, Hing W, Gough S. J. Concussion 2020; 4: e2059700220941985.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2059700220941985

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVEsConcussions have emerged as one of the most prevalent and controversial injuries sustained within the sporting context. The objective of this review was to determine the influence that education has on decision making concerning athlete?s return to sport following a concussion injury and if the risk is worth it in the eyes of the athletes.Study designSystematic review.

METHODSA rapid literature review was performed in PubMed, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus, Embase and Web of Science looking for articles that discussed concussions and any three of the four following search terms: (a) decision making, (b) education/knowledge, (c) sport/return to sport and (d) risk.

RESULTSSixteen of 1243 articles were included in this review based on eligibility criteria. Ten were cohort studies, four were cross-sectional studies and two were qualitative research. There was a good agreement between the authors for all studies when determining risk of bias, presenting a Cohen?s ? of 0.901 (95% CI, 0.834, 0.968), p?


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print