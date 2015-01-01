Abstract

OBJECTIVEsConcussions have emerged as one of the most prevalent and controversial injuries sustained within the sporting context. The objective of this review was to determine the influence that education has on decision making concerning athlete?s return to sport following a concussion injury and if the risk is worth it in the eyes of the athletes.Study designSystematic review.



METHODSA rapid literature review was performed in PubMed, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus, Embase and Web of Science looking for articles that discussed concussions and any three of the four following search terms: (a) decision making, (b) education/knowledge, (c) sport/return to sport and (d) risk.



RESULTSSixteen of 1243 articles were included in this review based on eligibility criteria. Ten were cohort studies, four were cross-sectional studies and two were qualitative research. There was a good agreement between the authors for all studies when determining risk of bias, presenting a Cohen?s ? of 0.901 (95% CI, 0.834, 0.968), p?

