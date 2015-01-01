Abstract

Video analysis of situational factors associated with head impacts and concussion has been completed in several sports, however has yet to be completed in cricket. This study aimed to identify situational factors associated with concussion in elite Australian male and female cricket. Match video of head impacts were coded for player position, impacting object, source of ball, location of impact, and where the ball went after impact. Head impacts were then categorised as either concussion or no concussion based on clinical diagnosis. Data for 197 head impacts included 35 (18%) which were diagnosed as concussion. Head impacts typically occurred to an on-strike batter facing a pace bowler (84%). If the ball stopped or rebounded towards the source, 21% were diagnosed as concussion (13% if the ball deflected away from the source). If impact was to an unprotected head, 38% were diagnosed as concussion (16% if impact was to a helmet). If impact was to the back of the helmet or head, 40% were diagnosed as concussion (11-21% for other areas of the head or helmet). The combination of situational factors most consistent with concussion were impact from ball that hit the back of helmet or head and stopped or rebounded towards the source (PPV 80%, p = 0.002). Consideration of the situational factors of a head impact may improve the speed and accuracy of clinical decision making on whether to remove a player from the field for further assessment, particularly if clinical signs are unclear. Video may be used as a tool to support this process. Improved impact attenuation of cricket helmets, particularly at the back, may reduce the risk of concussion.

