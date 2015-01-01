|
Citation
|
Koslicki WM, Makin DA, Willits D. Policing Soc. 2020; 30(5): 569-582.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Outcomes associated with police body-worn cameras (BWCs) and their influence on use of force is chiefly known from large-scale implementation studies and randomised controlled trials. While these studies provide valuable insight, there is concern that these studies are susceptible to the Hawthorne effect. Using an interrupted time series analysis, this study examines whether the implementation of BWCs had an effect on use of force incidents within a United States department that independently adopted BWCs and did not participate in a collaborative research trial.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Body-worn cameras; interrupted time series analysis; police accountability; police use of force