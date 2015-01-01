Abstract

Situated in Zambia's capital city - Lusaka, this study aimed to explore the subjective experiences of women on the causes of violence, and the factors that influenced their continued stay in or leaving a violent relationships, as well as explore factors that determined whether they reported their victimization to law enforcement agencies or not. For data, 25 women aged between 20 and 52 years were conveniently sampled and interviewed using a semi-structured interview schedule. Thematic content analysis revealed complex reasons that led to women staying in violent marriages. This included culture, religion, children, fear, hope that the man will change, and lack of family support. Implicitly, the study found that the reasons for women's stay transcend their perceived need for economic dependence on men. Analysis of narratives also revealed that cultural values and traditions place women in a more difficult situation relative to men, and determine women's continued stay. The findings underscore the need for experts involved in designing policies to have a thorough understanding of the realities that women living in violence face and how this understanding can be integrated into programmes that are aimed at enhancing their wellbeing.

