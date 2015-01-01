Abstract

This article reports findings of a research study that examined how black Muslim women seek help for domestic violence. A sample comprised of six black Muslim women, four African American and two West African, completed a series of in-depth interviews about their experiences. Data was analyzed using grounded theory methodology. Four overarching help-seeking strategies emerged: family and/or friends, religion and/or spirituality, services, legal system. Participants revealed what initiated or prevented their use of these strategies, as well as the outcome of strategy utilization. Implications for research and practice are discussed.

