Oyewuwo-Gassikia OB. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(7): 856-875.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1653411

unavailable

This article reports findings of a research study that examined how black Muslim women seek help for domestic violence. A sample comprised of six black Muslim women, four African American and two West African, completed a series of in-depth interviews about their experiences. Data was analyzed using grounded theory methodology. Four overarching help-seeking strategies emerged: family and/or friends, religion and/or spirituality, services, legal system. Participants revealed what initiated or prevented their use of these strategies, as well as the outcome of strategy utilization. Implications for research and practice are discussed.


African American women; African immigrant women; American Muslims; black muslims; Black women; coping; Domestic violence; help-seeking

