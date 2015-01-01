|
Understanding the objectives and groups targeted by previous campaigns to prevent intimate partner violence will prove useful in developing future such efforts. This study examines the types of prevention and audiences of Portuguese poster campaigns against Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) toward women, comparing governmental and nongovernmental organizations and observing how objectives evolved between 2000 and 2011. These comparisons were made through inductive and deductive content analysis of 74 posters - received after contacting 1,097 institutions - using standardized residual analysis from the chi-square test.
Intimate partner violence; media; poster campaigns; violence against women; violence prevention