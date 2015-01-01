|
Casey EA, Masters NT, Beadnell B. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(8): 917-935.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Separate lines of research show that men overestimate the extent of male peers' sexual activity, and independently, that sexually aggressive men believe that other men approve of coercive behavior. This study examined the intersection of these lines of inquiry, testing whether the degree of male participants' misperception of other men's sexual behavior differs as a function of perpetrator status. In a national sample, we presented heterosexually active men (n = 497) with sexual scenarios varying in sexual acts, partner types, and circumstances.
men; Sexual assault; sexual behavior; social norms