Abstract

The present study aimed to establish the construct validity of short sadistic impulse scale (SSIS) in the Indian context. The relationship between sadism and cyber aggression was explored outside the western world directly as well as through the moderation of moral self-identity. Finally, the study investigated the relationship between moral identity and cyber aggression. The sample of study was comprised of 308 adolescents aged 16-19 years. Participants completed the SSIC, cyber aggression questionnaire, and moral identity scale to measure sadism, cyber aggression, and moral identity, respectively. Pearson correlation and moderation regression analysis were used to investigate the relationships among them.



RESULTS show that SSIS is a valid tool in the Indian context, sadism has a direct relationship with cyber aggression and moral identity internalization moderates the relationship between sadism and cyber aggression. Moral identity was found to be positively correlated with cyber aggression.

