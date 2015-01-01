|
Shahnawaz MG, Nasir S, Rehman U. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(8): 969-983.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The present study aimed to establish the construct validity of short sadistic impulse scale (SSIS) in the Indian context. The relationship between sadism and cyber aggression was explored outside the western world directly as well as through the moderation of moral self-identity. Finally, the study investigated the relationship between moral identity and cyber aggression. The sample of study was comprised of 308 adolescents aged 16-19 years. Participants completed the SSIC, cyber aggression questionnaire, and moral identity scale to measure sadism, cyber aggression, and moral identity, respectively. Pearson correlation and moderation regression analysis were used to investigate the relationships among them.
Language: en
cyber-aggression; moral identity internalization; moral identity symbolization; Sadism